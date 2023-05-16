May 13, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Gene Lester Schuck, age 71, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, Grand JiVanté in Ackley, Iowa, of complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

