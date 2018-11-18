CEDAR FALLS — Gene L. Raffensperger, 89, of Cedar Falls and formerly of West Des Moines and Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites of heart failure.
He was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Leonard and Leone Wiggins Raffensperger. He married Mary Ellen Gruber on March 22, 1951, in Marion, Ohio. She died Dec. 28, 2017.
Gene graduated from Waterloo East High in 1947. He attended Antioch College in Ohio for two years and then transferred to the University of Iowa, where he graduated in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955, stationed in Germany.
He was a 36-year writer and editor at the Des Moines Register, and established the first-ever Eastern Iowa bureau of the paper, based in Davenport. He won newswriting awards for the President Herbert Hoover funeral and how a false rumor that a Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang was going to terrorize Storm Lake mushroomed into fear in the town. He also served as city editor and sports editor at the Register, retiring in 1993. In his retirement, he read to the blind through the Iowa Radio Information Service.
Survived by: two daughters, Nancy (Doug) Newhoff of Cedar Falls, and Mary Lynn (Jeff) Kellen of Kuwait City, Kuwait; a brother, John (Sharon) Raffensperger of Iowa City; seven grandchildren, Lisa Raffensperger, Katie (Andy) Akright, Drew (Whitney) Newhoff, Erin (Bill) Emory, Nicolet Newhoff, Will (Allesandra) Kellen and Charlie Kellen; and two great-grandchildren, Robbie Akright and Addison Newhoff.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Terry Raffensperger; a brother, Paul Raffensperger; and a sister, Marcia Schellenberg.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines, with burial in Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Urbandale, with a time for sharing at 6 p.m.
Memorials: to St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines.
Special thanks to Gene’s Des Moines Register friends who traveled to Cedar Falls for regular visits and to the staff at Deery Suites for their care and love of Gene and making sure he got his newspaper daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.