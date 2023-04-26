WATERLOO-Gene Elmer York, 81, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away after complications of a stroke at his home on Monday, April 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 29, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 810 Kimball Avenue, in Waterloo, Iowa, where the family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service. A committal service is being planned later next month for Memorial Day Weekend, at Goodhue Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Florence, South Dakota.