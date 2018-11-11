Try 1 month for 99¢
Gene "Digger" Delagardelle

WATERLOO — Gene “Digger” Delagardelle, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Covenant Medical Center.

He was born July 17, 1933, in Gilbertville, son of Matt and Catherine (Federspiel) Delagardelle. He married Shirley Benson on Aug. 20, 1952, in Waterloo.

Gene attended Our Lady of Victory Academy. He had worked at Rath Packing for 33 years and Locke Funeral Home for 18 years. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Waterloo Elks Club.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Roxanne (Dr. Eric) Willsky of Aspen, Colo., and Nancy (Richard) Taylor of Waterloo; a son, Dan (Mary) Delagardelle of La Porte City; five grandchildren; and his sister, Norma Lovell of Missouri.

Preceded in death by: his parents; six brothers, Jerome, Anthony, Gerald, Louis, Roman and Robert; and four sisters, Rita Weber, Valeria Schmitz, Eileen Federspiel and Camilla Weber.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. today, Nov. 11, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

