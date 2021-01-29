Gene Burry

Funeral services will be at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Garrison Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed at the funeral home by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Guard.

Gene Allen Burry was born July 12, 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN, the son of Clarence and Gwendola Copp Burry. Gene grew up and attended school in Fort Wayne, IN. From 1948 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict, Gene served his country in the United States Navy. On May 3, 1952 he married Lenora Simmonds in Atlantic City, NJ. He received his B.B.A. degree from Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL, his M.A. from Adams State College in Atlanta, GA, and his Masters of Divinity from the Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA. Gene’s calling to the ministry guided him and his family to many congregations in many locations. He also served as a hospital chaplain and a guidance counselor during his career. Gene’s passion was collecting rocks, minerals, fossils, and other specimens of God’s creation.