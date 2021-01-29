July 12, 1931-January 25, 2021
Vinton-Gene Burry, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, January 25, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Garrison Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed at the funeral home by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Guard.
Gene Allen Burry was born July 12, 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN, the son of Clarence and Gwendola Copp Burry. Gene grew up and attended school in Fort Wayne, IN. From 1948 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict, Gene served his country in the United States Navy. On May 3, 1952 he married Lenora Simmonds in Atlantic City, NJ. He received his B.B.A. degree from Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL, his M.A. from Adams State College in Atlanta, GA, and his Masters of Divinity from the Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA. Gene’s calling to the ministry guided him and his family to many congregations in many locations. He also served as a hospital chaplain and a guidance counselor during his career. Gene’s passion was collecting rocks, minerals, fossils, and other specimens of God’s creation.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lenora, of Waterloo; his five children, Deborah ( Stephen) Acree, Hickory, NC, Carol (David) Ulissi, Springtown TX, Sarah (Mike) Ivison, Kennedale, TX, Timothy (Eni) Burry, Ames, IA and Cheryl De Jesus, Waterloo, IA; sister, Sandra Goodwin Clopine, Springfield, MO; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gwendola and grandchild, Thomas Ulissi.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Gene and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.