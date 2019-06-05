(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Lewis “Gene” Bond, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 2, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls.
He was born June 3, 1933, in Lawson, Mo., son of Glen David and Frances Lee (Henderson) Bond. He married Joan (Jacobson) Bond at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Waterloo on June 16, 1962.
Gene attended Cedar Falls High School, then served in the U.S. Navy from August 1950-March 1954 on the USS Curtiss. He owned and operated Gene Bond Plumbing from 1969 until his retirement in 1998. He also owned and managed numerous residential rental units throughout the Cedar Valley.
Survived by: his wife; his son, Troy Bond of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; his daughter, Keli (Tim) Pettin-Schmidt of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Donovan, Mars, Timmy, Augustus and Callaway; and siblings, John (Amy) Bond and Doris Smith, both of Minnesota, Jan (Dan) Ruiz of Illinois, Jerry (Edna) of Finchford and Pat Weitnauer of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Michael; his siblings, Gwendolyn, Glen, Ilene and Karen.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Gene enjoyed RV camping, spending time at the cabin he and Joan owned on the Cedar River, and fishing. He loved watching westerns on television and sharing coffee with his friends at McDonalds on University Avenue and the Cedar Falls’ Maid-Rite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.