September 5, 1947-April 9, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Gene Anderson, 75, of Cedar Falls, a.k.a. Doc to many of his colleagues and the Bunkum Man, Harry Hustle Money or Sir Richard Lord Fatherly, to many of his students, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home following a long-term illness. He was born September 5, 1947, in Cedar Falls, son of James and Mabel Anderson. Gene was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo East High, then graduated from UNI (also having done course work through ISU, Drake and Viterbo). Gene married his one and only, Sandi Mitchell, on April 26, 1969, at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home NewAldaya Chapel. They were the first couple to be married there. Before marrying Sandi, he worked at the Cedar Falls Gun Club, Do-It-Industries, the Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel Company and Camp Hartman Waterloo YMCA. Gene taught at several different schools in the Waterloo School System, finishing his last years at West High School.

Over the years, he enjoyed spending time with good neighborhood friends in a variety of activities. He delighted in fishing trips to Minnesota with his two buddies excellent fishermen, Tom and Larry. Gene enjoyed archery and his introduction to bow hunting through Ron, who was his best man. Ron, along with his fiancé, Betty (Sandi’s maid of honor) were such a gift of encouragement during the wedding ceremony. Gene became involved in martial arts taught by his friend, Rog Batchelder, a Korean trained black belt. He also enjoyed playing chess many years with good friend, Al.

Gene participated in theater productions at UNI, as well as the Cedar Falls and Waterloo Community Theaters. He enjoyed the opportunity and challenge of playing “Scrooge” for the 2000 Cedar Falls Community Theater Production of “A Christmas Carol”. Gene was invited back as a guest alumni actor for Dr. George Glenn’s final retirement production of “Macbeth”. He enjoyed the fun and challenge of performing without a safety net with Greg, Matt, Sherri and Dave as part of the improv group, “Ballroom Fencing”. He also appeared in the movie “The Call”.

The most treasured times of all, however, were special times with Sandi, especially traveling through and exploring the Big Island of Hawaii; fishing with his son, Vaughn, a master angler; catching frogs and viewing a magnificent lightning bug display that illuminated several acres with daughter, Dawn; and the rare opportunity of being Grandpa Daycare for grandchildren, Ljiljana and Shai. It was a blessing of the Lord to be present and actively involved in their growth and development of those early years. Sandi rearranged her work schedule so she could come alongside him and together become Team Gene and Sandi. They provided a loving, safe, and God-honoring environment, filled with encouragement, to help them flourish and experience the wonders of those early childhood years. Gene wanted his grandchildren as well as others to know he trusted Jesus as his Lord Savior.

Gene is survived by his wife, Sandi; two children, Vaughn (Sonya) Anderson and Dawn (Nathaniel) Dunlap of Shafter, California; grandchildren, Ljiljana (Lily) and Shai Anderson; two brothers, Wayne (Jana) of Lancaster, California and Allen (Debbie) of Boulder, Colorado. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

Gene’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bethany Bible Chapel of Cedar Falls with Visitation from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church. Burial to follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.