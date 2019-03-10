Gene A. Shock

(1947-2019)
WATERLOO —- Gene Allen Shock, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 7, at his brother’s home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Waterloo, son of John and Ruby Becker Shock.
Survivors: a brother, Larry (Charlotte) Shock of Buckingham; nephews, Mike (Janet) Shock of Buckingham, Rod (Becky) Shock of Hudson and Brian (Candace) Shock of Cedar Falls; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Kenny (Katie) Wilson, Alexis (Zach O’Shasky) Shock, Johnathan Shock, Tessa, Codie, Taylor, Madison, Logan, and Brooklyn Shock.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Hargarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday March 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, going to Newel Post and activities with staff and friends from North Star Community Services especially weekly Karaoke and Fridayloo.
