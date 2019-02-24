Try 1 month for 99¢
(1942-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Gene A. Mathes, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Feb. 22, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Iowa, son of Phillip and Florence (Girsch) Mathes. He married Betty Schwake on Oct. 1, 1966, in Waterloo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Before his retirement he worked for John Deere as a welder.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Michelle (Tom) Finnegan of Cedar Falls; a son, Jeff Mathes of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Blake Mathes, and Kyle and Jacob Finnegan; two brothers, John Mathes of Burlington and Burton Mathes of Evansdale; four sisters, Phyllis Van Tasell of Fort Myers, Fla., Nancy Olag of Jefferson, Mo., Pat Kjellman of Colorado, and Becky Junkin of Florida.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Judy Mathes and Joyce Prokasko; and a bother, Don Mathes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at the funeral home. Military honors will be presented by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Memorials: to the family,

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

In his spare time he made many different items from steel.

