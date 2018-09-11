HUDSON — Gene Alford Hultman, 89, of Hudson, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Albia, son of parents Paul and Laura (Cox) Hultman. He married Anna Jean Glasener on Dec. 20, 1947.
Gene graduated from East High in Waterloo in 1947 and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He worked for John Deere as a mechanic before leaving to farm west of Hudson alongside Ann. Gene farmed for many years before retiring in 1990 and eventually moved off the farm into Hudson.
Survived by: his wife; children Rebecca (Warren) Schildroth of Reinbeck, Debbie (Mark) Gordon of Council Bluffs, Cynthia (Dean) Fondahn of Weldon Springs, Mich., and Scott Hultman of Hudson; grandchildren Malissa Martin, Rhett Schildroth, Jennifer Mytty, Molly Gordon, Paul Fondahn and Emily Fondahn-Rowe; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Evan Hultman of Waterloo; and a sister, Joyce Jensen of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Sara Dawn.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Community Church of Hudson, with burial at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Township Cemetery west of Voorhies. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. French-Hand Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to a charity of donor’s choice.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Gene was a woodworker and stock car racing enthusiast. He enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. Gene enjoyed traveling with Ann, and they wintered in Florida for many years. His best time was spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known to visit with anyone who would hold a conversation with him.
