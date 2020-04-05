(1945-2020)
WATERLOO — Geary D. Titus, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from a brain aneurysm unrelated to his recent fall.
He was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Mason City, son of Glenn and Ora (Sassman) Titus. Geary graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1963. He married Paulette Loraine Clemens on Nov. 22, 1964, at First Church of the Nazarene in Waterloo.
He retired as a supervisor from John Deere in 1993. He had also sold seed corn and farmed for 46 years. After retirement, Geary worked at Dick Witham Ford and Waterloo Implement.
He attended First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Titus of Dunkerton and Terry (Crystal) Titus of Hudson; four grandchildren, Michaela (Jake) Johnson of Waterloo, Melinda (Corey) Moeller of Waterloo, Elizabeth Titus of Hudson, and Hannah Titus of Hudson; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah Titus, Jonathan Moeller, Cayden Johnson, and Landyn Johnson; and three sisters, Bonnie Schoenfield of Independence, Sandy Crossman of Strawberry Point, and Jackie Knebel of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Timothy Titus; and two brothers, Rodell Titus and Garold Titus.
Services: A private family graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family; a memorial fund will be established.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Geary was a person who always stayed busy and took great pride in his tools and equipment. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them.
