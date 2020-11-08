June 14, 1940-November 6, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Gean Faye Durbin, 80, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

She was born June 14, 1940 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of George and Helen (Harken) Gersema. She married Stanley E. Durbin May 22, 1964 in Cedar Falls. He died July 18, 2011.

Gean graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958 and received her BA degree in Art from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a homemaker and lived her entire life in the 50613 zip code.

Survived by: daughter Shelly (Brian) Arntson of Olathe, KS; three sons, Terry (Christine) of Lakeville, MN, Troy of Thornton, CO, and Ryan (Natalia) of Iowa City; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three sisters, Gwen (Jerry) Hayes of Atlantic, Janae Drefke of Springfield, MO; and Georgene (Tom) Arthur of Sun City, FL

Gean deeded her body to the University of Iowa College of Medicine for scientific purposes. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.