Gaylord E. Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born January 10, 1932 in Waterloo, son of Melvin E. and Ruth Bige Brown. He attended Emerson Elementary Grade School and graduated from West High School in 1950. At the start of the Korean War, Gaylord joined the Army and was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He was posted at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and served some time in Panama. After discharge, he schooled in Kansas City in computer technology. Returned to Waterloo and attended Hawkeye College in mechanics.
He married Gayle Myers on September 24, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church and this year celebrated 63 years of wedded bliss. For a time he worked at A.Y. McDonalds and then was an inspector with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring with 30 years.
He and Gayle traveled to visit many of America’s scenic wonders. In 1997, they purchased a home in Mesa, Arizona spending 20 winters seeing much of the southwest.
Survivors include: his wife; a daughter, Shelley (Tom) Gilliland of Council Bluffs; a step daughter, Ellen Myers of Waterloo; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his grandparents; a brother, Duane Brown; and a sister, Vineta McMahon.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.
Memorials may be directed to Birthright or Americans for Independent Living (homeless veterans).
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.
Gaylord was a member of the Graham Paige Antique Car Club, Knights of Columbus, Amvets, American Legion and the Waterloo Old Car Club.
He and cohorts cooked and served at all the Knights of Columbus Ladies Stags for several years and helped serve chicken and noodles at the annual Cattle Congress. He and a crew were kitchen help at many TEC’s at Columbus, enjoying much fun and camaraderie.
Gaylord had an antique car older than he, a Graham Paige. He belongs to two car clubs and enjoys the many associations. He was kind and generous and would inconvenience himself to the Nth degree for anyone. His time as a paratrooper gave him upper body strength, allowing him to help others in need of a boost.
