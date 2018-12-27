(1923-2018)
LA PORTE CITY — Gayle Hanlon, 95, of Cedar Falls and formerly of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born June 18, 1923, in rural Cresco, daughter of Joseph and Nora (Greenslade) McCabe. She married Paul J. Hanlon on Dec. 26, 1942, in rural Cresco. He died April 18, 1999.
Gayle graduated from Cresco High School in 1941. She taught country schools near Cresco for two years and then worked for La Porte City Schools for 19 years in the hot lunch program. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: three sons, Terry (Ruth) Hanlon of Port Charlotte, Fla., Francis (Sen) Hanlon of Waterloo and Garen Hanlon of the Philippines; three daughters, Carol (Dave) Tjaden of Waterloo, Dolores (Mark) Taute of Cedar Falls and Lani (Mark) Kullberg of Bedford, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Janice McCabe of Eagan, Minn., and Joyce Hanlon of Harmony, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Bertina Swain, Luella Kasten and Nellie Kelly; and four brothers, Richard, Leonard, Joseph and Clifford McCabe.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Gayle loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed a good card game.
