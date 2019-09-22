Gayle Brown

(1931-2019)
Gayle Catherine Myers Brown, 88, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, September 20, at UnityPoint Heath-Allen Hospital.
Gayle was the eldest of five children born on March 2, 1931 to Louis and Susanne (Koppie) Myers of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and was born on her grandparent’s farm.
She attended school at age five at the Little Red School House in Emmetsburg and attended high school at St. Mary’s where she graduated in 1949. She moved to Waterloo, Iowa where she attended Hawkeye Community College and The University of Northern Iowa. She worked for Northwestern Bell for 33 years and eventually retired on January 1st, 1984.
Gayle met her husband Gaylord Brown on a blind date and five years later on September 24, 1955 they were married. They spent 63 dedicated and loving years together, which included much laughter, and until this day never spent an anniversary apart.
She had a passion for writing and poetry and was a volunteer for many organizations close to her heart including Birthright, PEO Chapter of National Pen Women, the National Catholic Ministry to the Bereaved and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She is survived by her daughter Shelley (Tom) Gilliland of Council Bluffs, Iowa and daughter Ellen Myers of Waterloo, grandchildren, siblings, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Gayle is preceded in death by her husband Gaylord Brown, her parents, and grandparents.
A visitation service will be held Tuesday, September 24, at 10:00 a.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with a Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Since they have just recently reunited, their 64th anniversary party will follow at their home in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
