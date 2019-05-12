(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Gayle A. Hodgson, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 8, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Preston, Minn., daughter of Jacob and Jessie Broadwater Tammel. She married Walter L. Hodgson on March 3, 1951, at First Brethren Church in Chicago; he died Jan. 31, 2005.
Gayle graduated from Preston (Minn.) High School in 1941, and received a bachelor of science degree in foods and nutrition from Iowa State University in 1945. She worked as a dietitian at Cook County Hospital, Chicago; Springfield City Hospital in Springfield, Ohio; Allen Memorial Hospital (UnityPoint) in Waterloo; and the University of Northern Iowa, where she retired in 1985.
She was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and past president of Women’s Fellowship. She was a member of Covenant (MercyOne) Medical Center Auxiliary, where she had volunteered since 1986. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Black Hawk County and Iowa States Women’s Club, American and Iowa Dietetic Association, and the Friendship Village Auxiliary.
Survived by: a daughter, Sue (Ken) Hantelmann of Georgetown‚ Texas; a son-in-law, Robert “Steve” Grittmann of Hudson; six grandchildren, Jeff Grittmann of Clive‚ Jennifer (David) Swanson of Nevada, Iowa, Christopher Grittmann of Lakeview‚ Minn., Derek (Dawn) Grittmann of Clive‚ Christie (Chuck) Jenner of Austin, Texas, and Matt (Jennifer) Hantelmann of Round Rock‚ Texas; and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jake Grittmann, Jonathan, Jessica, and Daniel Swanson, Dexter Grittmann, Benjamin Porter, and Ainsley and Madison Hantelmann.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Jan Grittmann; two brothers, Juan and Donne Tammel; and two sisters, Marjorie Wissing and Vyla Blough.
Family-Directed Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, with private family inurnment before services at Orange Township Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren or Friendship Village Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
In 2011 Gayle received the Mayor’s Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement. She enjoyed quilting.
