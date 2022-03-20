Gary Worth Sauser

July 13, 1948-March 13, 2022

EVANSDALE-Gary Sauser, 73, of Evansdale died Sunday March 13, 2022 at home of natural causes.

He was born July 13, 1948 in Quincy, IL, son of Florence and Worth Sauser. Gary attended East High school in Waterloo, IA. Gary entered the US Marine Corp in 1965 and served in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart Award.

Gary worked as a carpenter in the Cedar Valley, renovating homes with his partner Alice Erickson. He was Commander in Chief at the Amvets Post 31 in Evansdale, IA from 2010-2014 and was still an active member and volunteer. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his partner Alice Erickson, his sister Janine Rooney, his daughter Stephanie (Daniel) Dunn of Oklahoma, his son Brian Sauser of Texas, his son Terry Hawbaker of Waterloo, four granddaughters: Chassidy (Thomas) Schweer of Waverly, Rachel Monthie of Oklahoma, Callista Hawbaker of Davenport, and Hannah Dunn of Oklahoma; two grandsons: Caleb and Colby Hawbaker of Davenport; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Worth Sauser, his brother Robert Shelton, his daughter Tresa Hawbaker, and his grandson Cory Hawbaker.

The celebration of life will be Sunday, March 20th from 11am-2pm at the Amvets Post 31 in Evansdale, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.