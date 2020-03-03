Gary W. DeBower

(1962-2020)

WAVERLY — Gary Wayne DeBower, 57, of Waverly, died Monday, March 2, at Tripoli Nursing Home in Tripoli.

He was born March 7, 1962, in Waterloo, son of Wayne and Betty (Beebe) DeBower. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1980. He attended Hawkeye Tech where he earned a certification in welding. Over the years he worked as a welder for Havens Steel, Clay Equipment, Koering and Unverferth, where he was currently employed. On Nov. 23, 2010, he married Laura Cooley at their home in Waverly. Laura died Nov. 28, 2010.

Survivors: three sisters; Marilynne (Phillip) Davis of Walker, Minn., Cheryl DeBower of Waverly, and Patricia DeBower of Waverly; a brother, Mark DeBower of Waverly; three nephews; Zachary, Douglas and Joshua; two great-nieces, October and LouAnna; and four great-nephews, Austin, Leland, Lucas and Augustis.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Laura Cooley DeBower; and his grandparents, Frank and Ella DeBower and Floyd and Neva Beebe.