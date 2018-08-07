DYSART — Gary William Billerbeck, 76, of Dysart, died at home Sunday, Aug. 5, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Grundy Center, son of Leonard and Helen Paustian Billerbeck. On April 4, 1964, he married Pat Fish at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook.
He graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1959. He then served in the U.S. Army for three years and was stationed in Germany for two years. Gary worked as a machinist for John Deere for 35 years until his retirement in 1998.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Tina (Nicki) Smith of Center Point and Julie (Troy) Warschkow of Iowa Falls; a son, Stacy (Kelli) Billerbeck of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Madison and Mason Warschkow and Hunter and Carter Anderson; a sister-in-law, Peggy Street; and a brother-in-law, Paul Fish.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother, Hilda Billerbeck; a sister-in-law, Barbara Fish; and a brother-in-law, Darroll Street.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Dysart United Methodist Church, with burial in Dysart Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.
Memorials: may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.
Condolences may be left at: www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, puzzles, taking care of his yard and garden, watching all kinds of sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and spending time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.