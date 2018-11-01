Try 1 month for 99¢
Gary Smith

Born September 1, 1940, on a farm southwest of Beresford, South Dakota and died October 31, 2018, at home in La Plata, Missouri.

Gary was born to Harry and E Alberta Smith. He had 3 siblings, two brothers, Lowell D. and Lyle H., a sister M. Evelyn Strayer; and two sons, Daniel Lee (Jamie) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Christopher David of Sacramento, California.

He graduated from Finchford High School in 1958. Gary married Shirley A. Smith in Grundy Center, Iowa on March 28, 1978.

Besides farming, Gary was proud to have worked for John Deere at the Waterloo Tractor Works and the Engine Factory for 37 years. After his retirement, they moved to La Plata, Missouri — Shirley’s home town.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his two sons.

