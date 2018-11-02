Gary Smith

Born September 1, 1940, on a farm southwest of Beresford South Dakota and died October 31, 2018, at home in La Plata, Missouri.
Gary was born to Harry and E Alberta Smith. He had 3 siblings, two brothers, Lowell D. and Lyle H., a sister M. Evelyn Strayer; and two sons, Daniel Lee (Jamie) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Christopher David of Sacramento, California.
He graduated from Finchford High School in 1958. Gary married Shirley A. Smith in Grundy Center, Iowa on March 28, 1978.
Besides farming, Gary was proud to have worked for John Deere at the Waterloo Tractor Works and the Engine Factory for 37 years. After his retirement, they moved to La Plata, Missouri -- Shirley’s home town.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his two sons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.