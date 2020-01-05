(1946-2020)
FREDERIKA — Gary Schnurstein, 73, of rural Frederika, died Friday, Jan. 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born July 9, 1946, in Waverly, son of Mabel Florence (Goranson) and Ruben Schnurstein. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1964. He then started working at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring after 30 years of service. On July 20, 2002, Gary married Renee Nordman at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel.
He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel where he served on the church council, the UAW Local 838, and ABATE of Iowa District 14.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Troy (Emily) Schnurstein of Janesville; two daughters, Angie (Mike Bridges) Pint of Berlin, Wis., and Monica Schnurstein of Waverly; six grandchildren, Shelby, Samuel, Shawn, Taylor, Tanner and Kelsey; a sister, Joyce Lahman of Guttenbe rg; a sister-in-Law, Connie Nordman; and three nieces, Christa, Tiffany and Alesha.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Neil Nordman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Renee for donation to the COPD Foundation.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed rebuilding his Oliver tractor and ‘46 Knucklehead. Gary collected Harley-Davison memorabilia and enjoyed riding his motorcycles, especially with Renee. Family was the most important to Gary. He was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him!
