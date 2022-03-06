Gary R. Horak

He was born July 6, 1938 in Waterloo, the son of Stanley and Georgana Stelling Horak. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1956. Gary then served in the United States Air Force from 1956~1960.

Gary married Donna Mae Fulcher March 2, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was an inventory supervisor at the LaRoche Industries, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. Gary liked to read, participated in many bowling and pool leagues, counted cross-stitch, and loved to watch baseball and NASCAR. He was a proud veteran and went on an Honor Flight in May 2016. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and the AMVETS.