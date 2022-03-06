July 6, 1938-March 2, 2022
Gary R. Horak, 83 of Waterloo, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born July 6, 1938 in Waterloo, the son of Stanley and Georgana Stelling Horak. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1956. Gary then served in the United States Air Force from 1956~1960.
Gary married Donna Mae Fulcher March 2, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was an inventory supervisor at the LaRoche Industries, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. Gary liked to read, participated in many bowling and pool leagues, counted cross-stitch, and loved to watch baseball and NASCAR. He was a proud veteran and went on an Honor Flight in May 2016. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and the AMVETS.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Horak: two daughters, Lorrie (Ed) Billings of Evansdale‚ and Teresa Guenther‚ Mint Hill, NC; five grandchildren, Clair (Matt) Jones‚ Nashville‚ TN, Meggen (Aaron) Hibben‚ Evansdale‚ Cole (Jennifer Hans) Kurtenbach‚ Waterloo‚ Dustin (Jena) Billings‚ Cedar Falls‚ Dawn (Justin) Hanna‚ Mount Vernon; seven great-grandchildren, Michelle Hanna, Ranger Hanna, Ben Hanna, Aaden Hibben, Isabella Kurtenbach, Braelynn Hibben, and Indiana Jones, sister, Nancy (Larry) Park‚ Marshalltown‚ IA.
Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, David Guenther.
Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo
Military Rites: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Detail and the Evansdale AMVETS Post #31
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday, March 7, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo
Memorials: may be directed to the Ascension Lutheran Church or Valley Lutheran School
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.