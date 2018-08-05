Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Gary Duane Prugh, 71, of Samara, Russia, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, July 30, of cancer.

He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Marvin Don and Louise L. Walker Prugh. He married his wife, Irina, on Oct. 16, 2009, in Samara.

Gary graduated from East High School in 1964. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, Korea and Germany (Kitzingen) until his retirement. Gary continued to work in Germany as a civilian contractor to the Army for many years. After his marriage to Irina, he moved to her hometown in Russia.

Survived by: his wife; two stepsons; a son, Troy Prugh of Las Cruces, N.M.; a daughter, Heather of Rock Island, Ill.; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his mother; and sisters and brothers, Marlys Byers, Paula Hoyer, Denise (Jerry) Bond, Terry, Robert “Bob” (Debbie) and Brian.

Preceded in death by: his father; two brothers, Alan and Dennis; and a sister, Barbara.

Services: were Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Rubezhnaya Central Cemetery in Samara.

Gary belonged to the International Club in Russia. He enjoyed traveling and adventure. He liked recording movies of favorite actors and watching them. Gary remained in contact with Waterloo. He returned many times while on leave from the Army and after retirement. The last time was in 2016 with his wife to celebrate his mother’s 92nd birthday.

