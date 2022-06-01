Gary Peter Weyland

January 24, 1940-May 28, 2022

WADENA-Gary P. Weyland, 82, of Wadena, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga with Rev. John Haugen officiating. Interment will follow at Wadena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, Thursday, June 2nd at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette and for one hour preceding the Mass at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Gary’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Gary Peter, son of Martin and Hazel (Klein) Weyland was born January 24, 1940, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Gary received his education in the Don Bosco Catholic Schools, graduating from Don Bosco High School in 1959. Upon graduation, he began his professional career at the Gilbertville Locker, prior to working at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo, retiring on May 31, 1997, following thirty-one years. On June 20, 1970, he was united in marriage with Donna Hultman at the Congregational Church in Cedar Falls. The couple made their home in the Waterloo area until moving to Wadena in 2005. Gary enjoyed bowling (was involved in many bowling leagues), golfing, fishing, was an excellent pool player, enjoyed social time playing cards and drinking coffee with his local group, and gravel cruises with his furry companion, Maggie.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Barbara (James) Karn of Loveland, Colorado; three granddaughters, Mindra (Donald Richard) Balk of West Union, Holiday (Arturo) Nagle Zuniga of Los Angeles, California, Darian (Jeremy) Nagle-Gamm of Iowa City; four grandsons, Zachary Karn of Fort Collins, Colorado, Luke Karn of Chicago, Matthew (Marta) Karn of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jared Kent of Wadena; eight great-grandchildren, Bradley (Samantha), Gary (Danielle), and Joanne Balk, Alexandria and Miles Kent, Anya and Sasha Gamm, and Greyson and Oakley Karn; five siblings, Carolyn Jussely of Oklahoma, Neil Weyland of Cedar Rapids, Beverly Culbert of Waterloo, Dave (Cindy) Weyland of Gilbertville, and Beth (Tom) Swyers of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 2018; daughter, Susan (2017); son in law, Mick Nagle (2019); granddaughter, Sabrina Kent in 2018; and one niece and two nephews.