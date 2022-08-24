January 21, 1938-August 22, 2022

Gary Michael McCully was born on January 21, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Joseph Henry and Lorraine Frances (Stealy) McCully. Gary grew up in Texas and graduated from Luther Burbank High School in San Antonio. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1957 to 1961.

On June 11, 1960, Gary was united in marriage to Jacqueline Newsum at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. Gary worked on the railroad for 1 year, before beginning his 38-year career at John Deere, as a welder. Gary loved to be busy and worked very hard at various other jobs; most importantly, he built many garages and had his children help him, as he wanted to instill the ethics of hard work and spend quality time with them.

He brought the story of God into his family home, and leading others to Christ. Gary died at the age of 84 on Monday, August 22nd at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacquie of Traer; daughters Sandraeline (David) Ingle of Traer, TamyJo McCully of Waterloo and Cherie (Kent) Klotz of Yellow Springs, OH; 8 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren; brother Darrel (Paula) McCully of Warrensburg, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Gary McCully; grandson Joshua David Ingle.

Visitation for Gary will be held on Thursday, August 25th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26th at 10:30 AM at the Cedarloo Church of Christ. Burial will take place at the Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville with military rites conducted by the Traer American Legion.