CEDAR FALLS-Gary M. Hanks, 82, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died on Mon., Oct. 18, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Gary was born on Dec. 23, 1938 in Manson, son of Milo & Neva (Sigler) Hanks. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1957. Gary served in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1960. He then attended Iowa State Teacher’s College and graduated from Gates Business College in 1963. He married Marlys Bottema on July 28, 1962 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Gary worked in the safety department at John Deere for 27 1/2 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Gary enjoyed shopping, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes & Chicago Cubs, and playing cards with his card club. He loved his family. Survived by his wife, Marlys Hanks of Cedar Falls; 4 children, Steven (Amanda) Hanks of Leslie, AR, Debbie (Marty) DeHeck, Nancy Hanks both of Waterloo, & Sandy (John) Streets of Grimes; 4 grandchildren, Tammy, Allen, Nick, & Sam; 3 great-grandchildren; & several step-grand & great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents & sister, Donna Roethler. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Mon., Oct. 25, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church, masks are strongly encouraged. Visitation: 1-3 pm on Sun., Oct. 24 at Kearns Funeral Service with vigil at 3 pm, and 1 hour prior to services at church. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.KearnsFuneralService.com