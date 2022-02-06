Gary M. Ewalt

January 17, 1960-January 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Gary M. Ewalt, 62, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at home in Waterloo.

He was born January 17, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa, to Wilbur and Mary (Maggert) Ewalt.

Gary graduated from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Class of 1978. Gary worked for CUNA Mutual in Waverly, Iowa for over 26 years.

Those who knew Gary respected him as hardworking and loyal with a good sense of humor.

He loved golfing with his friends and spent hours talking about sports he was a lifelong Vikings and Hawkeye fan.

Gary is survived by: his brothers, Barry Ewalt of Lee's Summit, MO, Robert (Sharon) Barr of Janesville, IA, and Larry (Alice) Barr of Waterloo, IA ; one nephew, B.J. (Lynnley) Barr of Janesville, IA; three nieces Shana Bergmann of Oelwein, IA, Shelle (Randy) Weber of Evansdale, IA, and Heather (Ryan) Foust of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Wilbur and Mary; and sister, Sheri Cooper.

Celebration of life will be set at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.