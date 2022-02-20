August 29, 1940-February 12, 2022

MARSHALLTOWN-Gary Lee Vollenweider, 81, of Marshalltown, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 12 at UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown.

He was born August 29, 1940, in Waterloo, the son of Louis K. and Gladys Haack Vollenweider.

Gary served in the United States Army and in his early years was employed in the insurance industry. He was then employed with the Catholic Cemeteries in Waterloo. Gary was a very kind and caring person and had a special friendly personality. He was happiest, however, when he was outdoors with nature, appreciating both its beauty and the animals.

Survivors include: his siblings, William of Puyallup, WA, Louis Robert (Judy) of Bettendorf and Janice (Stephen) Stayer of Waddel, AZ.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Mary Jean McLaughlin.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

