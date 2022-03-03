August 30, 1946-February 26, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Gary Lee Frost, 75, of La Porte City, passed away peacefully at La Porte City Specialty Care on February 26, 2022.

Gary was born August 30, 1946 in Waterloo to Richard and Jane (Jensen) Frost. He graduated high school in 1965 from Don Bosco of Gilbertville. Gary married Lynette Schmit on November 25, 1967 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He was employed at Viking Pump Inc. for 40 years retiring in 2007.

Gary was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Braves fan. He loved gardening and outside yard work and just hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette of 54 years, children, Amy (Brian) Etringer of Buckingham; Jason (Robyn) Frost, Angie (Rick) Siemens and Melany Frost and Rick Duggan all of La Porte City; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; sisters, Mary Jane Schaefer, LuAnn Ross, Jackie Frost, Linda (Mike) Seedorff, Toni (Dan) Ramaker, Kristi (Vic) Lawrinenko; brothers, Bob (Diane) Frost, Mike (Wendy) Frost and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Stan Frost and Dick Schmit and sisters-in-law, Pat Stirm, Carol Lutgen and Donna Monat.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 3:00—7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com