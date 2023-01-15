January 3, 1940-January 14, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Gary Lee Evans, age 83, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Cedar Falls.

He was born January 3, 1940 in Cedar Falls, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Kelly) Evans. Gary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1958. He served his country in the US Army. On April 2, 1966, Gary was united in marriage to Betty “Terri” Skalicky in Cedar Falls. Gary spent his career in construction with Waterloo Cedar Falls Construction, and also Cramer Construction out of Des Moines. He began as a laborer, working his way up to superintendent, primarily working on bridge construction and repair. He retired in 2006.

Gary is survived by: his wife Betty “Terri” Evans of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Desia (Douglas) Kies of Grinnell; his son, Gary A. (Rachel) Evans of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Dalton Kies, Kiana Kies, Josie Evans, and Trevor Evans; his sisters, Karen Katzenmeyer of MO, Pam Schneiderman of Horton, and Gina (Tom) Leonard of New Hampton.

He was preceded in the death by: his four brothers, Robert, Larry, Steve and Kent.

Funeral services will be 11am Friday, January 20 at St John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.