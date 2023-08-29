Gary Lee Blonigan

WATERLOO—Gary Lee Blonigan, 81, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 20, 2023 after a heroic 3-1/2 year battle with leukemia. He will be celebrated and remembered by the countless people who were blessed to know and experience his kindness, generosity, and quiet wisdom.

Gary was born on September 6, 1941 in Waterloo, the first son of Dale Joseph and Mildred Ann (Degelau) Blonigan. Gary lived his entire life in the Waterloo—Cedar Falls community. He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from East High School in 1959. Following his graduation and subsequent hire by John Deere, Gary continued his education through various higher learning programs over his multi-decade career. Gary was a hardworking man who dedicated 42 years of his career to John Deere as a Senior Engineer.

On August 27, 1960, Gary married Karen Kae (Kuehl) and together they raised four children: Wendell, Bryan, Stephanie, and Sabrina; they later divorced. On September 16, 1991, Gary married Karin Louise (Youngblut) in the mountains of Gary’s favorite place in the world, Colorado. Gary lived the rest of his life together with Karin, and after Gary’s retirement in 2001, they employed their time volunteering with multiple charities, as well as pursuing passions for photography, antiques, and hiking the majestic National Parks of America.

Gary was a builder of things—whether it was his family, his home, or the multitude of projects around the community, his impact has been remarkable. As long as Gary had a hammer in his hands, he was a happy man. He remodeled one home in Waterloo, one home in Cedar Falls, and built his final home on the South Hills golf course just outside of town. Gary’s volunteer endeavors were numerous. He served as a board member and contributor with Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity where he both managerially and physically built multiple homes for families in need, as well as assisted in coordinating the annual Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction. Gary also served as a board member and contributor with the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, building several of the attractions in that beautiful facility, highlighted by the Hobbit house, the green-roof playhouse, the outdoor space of the Welcome Center, the animal topiaries, and the Koi ponds. He also dedicated significant time volunteering at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, providing home and facility restoration. A unique hobby of Gary’s was collecting antique Valentines and he was always glad to share his collection with others. He gave presentations to many community organizations, including the Grout Museum and several elementary schools, the latter of which always included each child constructing their very own “old-fashioned” mechanical Valentine to keep for themselves. Gary also formerly served as a deacon in the Lutheran Church, led Bible study, and taught Sunday School.

Gary’s fingerprint on this world will last forever—what a gloriously full and happy life he lived!

Gary leaves behind a legacy of loving family including his wife, Karin; his children, Wendell Blonigan and wife Elaine, Bryan Molinaro Blonigan and wife Mary Robin, Stephanie Blonigan and husband John Shipley, and Sabrina Blonigan; his grandchildren, Justin, Camron, Mary Ellen, Henrietta, Joseph, and Vera; and his great-grandchildren, Easton and Nicholas, whom the latter is due at the end of October. Gary is also survived by his dear siblings, Sandy (Martin), Judy (Gray), Bonnie (Bruce Buhrow) and Jim (Susan) Blonigan, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and their children.

Public visitation in remembrance of Gary will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home located at 300 West Ridgeway in Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church; 715 College Street, Cedar Falls, with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions can be directed in Gary’s name to the following charitable organizations: Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity: www.webuildhabitat.orgCedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: www.cedarvalleyarboretum.orgNortheast Iowa Food Bank: www.neifb.orgSt. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa: www.stjohncf.org.

For further information, to leave an online condolence, or to arrange flowers for the serviceplease visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.