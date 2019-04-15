{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

Gary was born at Allen Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13, 1962.

He graduated from Central High School in 1980. He then enrolled at Ellsworth Junior College majoring in business administration & related courses. After graduating from Ellsworth he was offered a position with the Fastenal Company in Bloomington, IN., which he accepted.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother Lynn Gordish Sevey, his older brother Robert, & his younger brother Michael.

Gary is survived by his father Dewayne, Dewaynes partner Shirley Charles McCrea, both of Loveland, CO., & one aunt, Linda Sevey of Mora, MN.

Cause of death was heart failure. Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo is taking care of Gary’s burial in the Garden of Memories cemetery.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gary L. Sevey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments