Gary was born at Allen Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13, 1962.
He graduated from Central High School in 1980. He then enrolled at Ellsworth Junior College majoring in business administration & related courses. After graduating from Ellsworth he was offered a position with the Fastenal Company in Bloomington, IN., which he accepted.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother Lynn Gordish Sevey, his older brother Robert, & his younger brother Michael.
Gary is survived by his father Dewayne, Dewaynes partner Shirley Charles McCrea, both of Loveland, CO., & one aunt, Linda Sevey of Mora, MN.
Cause of death was heart failure. Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo is taking care of Gary’s burial in the Garden of Memories cemetery.
