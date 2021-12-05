October 1, 1948-November 30, 2021

WASHBURN-Gary L. Reiss, 73, of Washburn, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mercy One in Waterloo.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Interment with graveside military rites will be held at the Mt Auburn Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.

Gary was born October 1, 1948 in Vinton, the son of Jacob and Goldie (Billings) Reiss. He proudly served his Country in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 through 1973 during the Viet Nam War, reaching the rank of Sergeant. On June 21, 1974, he was united in marriage to Vickie Guernsey Wutzke in Elk Point, SD.

Gary worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 45 years, retiring in 2011. In his leisure, he enjoyed shooting sports, and spending time outdoors, especially walking, biking and gardening.

His memory will be cherished by his wife Vickie; daughter, Carey (Jeff) Jarchow of Elizabethtown, KY; step-children, Selina (Joe) Calleja of Conifer, CO, Jason (Julie) Wutzke of Hiawatha; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lyle (Bobette) Reiss of Southport, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Jacob Reiss Jr.; sister Dorothy “Dottie” Bolton; and brother Roger Reiss.

