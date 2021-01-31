September 17, 1940-January 23, 2021
Gary L. Pease, 80, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospice-Allen Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gary Lee Pease was born on Sept. 17, 1940, the son of Randall and Blanche Pease. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1958. He worked at Toy National Bank in Sioux City until starting at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in the fall of 1960. During his time there, the college name was changed to State College of Iowa, and Gary graduated with a B.A. Degree in instrumental music in Jan. 1965. He touched many lives in his 39 years of teaching in Iowa at Graettinger, Hubbard, Rockwell City, Milford, Janesville, and Cedar Falls. He was a member of various professional organizations during those years. He also enjoyed judging at music contests. For several years after retiring in 2004, Gary continued as a substitute teacher.
Over the years, Gary enjoyed playing trombone in community bands at Sioux City, LeMars, Spencer, Waterloo, and 30 years in Cedar Falls. He played in the Washington Street Brass quintet for 17 years in Cedar Falls. Gary was a volunteer usher at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at UNI. Since the age of 14, he also sang in adult church choirs. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Other interests included traveling with his wife, Annette, (whom he married Dec. 27, 1970), anything with trains, and watching baseball. His other joy was their daughter Angela who joined the family from Korea in 1983.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Norman, father-in-law E. Richard Gelhaus, and brother-in-law Robert Hilley. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Annette, and daughter Angela (Drew) Waseskuk of Cedar Falls; mother-in-law Ruth Gelhaus; sisters-in-law Nancy Hilley, Beth (Dale) Allman, Debra (Mark) Baker; brothers-in-law David (Diane) Gelhaus and Steven Gelhaus.
The last 11 years Gary struggled with Alzheimer’s dementia. Gary deeded his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body program for education and research. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Cedar Falls Band, PO Box 144, Cedar Falls, IA 50613; Charles and Marleta Matheson Endowed Scholarship and Artists Fund (220469-30), payable to UNI Foundation, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0239; or First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
