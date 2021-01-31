Gary L. Pease, 80, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospice-Allen Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gary Lee Pease was born on Sept. 17, 1940, the son of Randall and Blanche Pease. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1958. He worked at Toy National Bank in Sioux City until starting at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in the fall of 1960. During his time there, the college name was changed to State College of Iowa, and Gary graduated with a B.A. Degree in instrumental music in Jan. 1965. He touched many lives in his 39 years of teaching in Iowa at Graettinger, Hubbard, Rockwell City, Milford, Janesville, and Cedar Falls. He was a member of various professional organizations during those years. He also enjoyed judging at music contests. For several years after retiring in 2004, Gary continued as a substitute teacher.