(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Gary L. Larson, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 16, at Rosewood Estates.
He was born July 8, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Clarence George and Lorena Opal Petersen Larson. He married Alice Marie Mullarkey on May 20, 1972, in Wexford. She died Aug. 31, 2004.
Mr. Larson served in the U.S. Army and was employed with John Deere for 38 years, retiring in 2000.
Survivors include: three sons, Chris (Sheila), Matt and Andy (Heidi), all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Levi) Hubka, Matthew (Jacy Walbaum) Delagardelle, Olivia Delagardelle, William Larson and Henry Larson; three great-grandchildren, Ronan, Lorenzo, Rosie and one on the way; and a sister, Becky (Bernie) Hohanshelt of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: an infant brother.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Wexford. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
