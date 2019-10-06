Gary L. Hansen

(1940-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Gary Lee Hansen, 79, of Cedar Falls died at home Friday, Oct. 4.
He was born Aug. 26, 1940, the son of C. Victor and Muriel (Allyn) Hansen in Waterloo. On April 4, 1964, he married Diane Wolfgram in Waterloo.
Gary graduated from Dubuque High School in 1958 and attended Iowa State University to study engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in quality engineering for John Deere for 39 years retiring in 1999.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Scott (Lori) of Chicago; a daughter, Lori (James) Burdick of Kansas City, Mo.; three granddaughters, Jennifer and Courtney Hansen and Layla Burdick; and his sister, Vicki (John) Wyles of Fayetteville, Ark.
Preceded in death by: a nephew, Jason Wyles, and a niece, Wendy Young.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also for an hour before the service at church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, the church, or the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
