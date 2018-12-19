CEDAR FALLS — Gary L. Frohn, 61, of Faribault, Minn., died at home Sunday, Dec. 16, following an extended illness.
He was born April 12, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, son of Glenn Sr. and Elise (Schoenbeck) Frohn.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975. He then moved to Faribault and began his career as a mason. He worked for various contractors, mostly in Minnesota, as was a member of the Union Local 10.
Survived by: his sons, Dylan (Samantha) Frohn and children, Corey and Abby, and Thad (Annie) Soy and children, Jack and Stevie, all of Faribault; his mother, of Cedar Falls; his brother, Glenn Jr. (Mary Ann) Frohn of Williford, Ark.; his uncle, Bob (Marion) Frohn of Cedar Falls; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his father; a sister, Sharon Frohn; and a brother in infancy, David Frohn.
Celebration of Gary’s life: will be held at a later date. Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com Gary loved to fish! He fished in many locations, from Arkansas to Canada. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and any gathering with family and friends.
