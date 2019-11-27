Gary L. Folkers

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Gary Lee Folkers, 80, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Nov. 25, at home.

He was born March 19, 1939, in Dumont, son of Harry and Annetta Miller Folkers. He married Brenda Hook on Oct. 26, 1962, in Kelsey.

Gary served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War and then was employed as a pumping station manager for the Waterloo Water Works.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Lane (Tina) Folkers of Ocean Springs, Miss., Stacy (Jerry Quint ) Folkers of Waterloo and Bryan (Danna) Folkers of Des Moines; seven grandchildren, Eli Dollar, Khole (Walker) Perkins, Jordan (RaneSant’Ana) Quint, Justin (Erin Jensen) Quint, Truman Folkers, Tate Folkers and Vasi Folkers; and a great-grandson, Jacob Quint.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his sister, Shirley Alexander.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, with inurnment at Orange Township Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the grave by American Legion Post 138 and VFW Post 1623, assisted by Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

