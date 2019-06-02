Gary L. Duncan

{{featured_button_text}}
(1954-2019)

WATERLOO -- Gary Leonard Duncan, 64, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, May 27, of suicide.

He was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Ernest and Mary Priebe Duncan. He married Lucy Langenwalter on May 16, 1987, in Waterloo.

Gary was employed with United Parcel Service for 33 1/3 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Waterloo Lodge No. 105 A.F & A.M.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Dayton Maxwell Duncan of Waterloo; a daughter, “Julia” Ann Duncan of Waterloo; a sister, Linda (Sam) Ginn of West Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents and grandparents.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home where there will a 7 p.m. public Masonic Service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

