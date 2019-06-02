Gary L. Duncan

(1954-2019)
WATERLOO -- Gary Leonard Duncan, 64, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, May 27, of suicide.
He was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Ernest and Mary Priebe Duncan. He married Lucy Langenwalter on May 16, 1987, in Waterloo.
Gary was employed with United Parcel Service for 33 1/3 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Waterloo Lodge No. 105 A.F & A.M.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Dayton Maxwell Duncan of Waterloo; a daughter, “Julia” Ann Duncan of Waterloo; a sister, Linda (Sam) Ginn of West Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents and grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home where there will a 7 p.m. public Masonic Service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.