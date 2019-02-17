Gary L. Dorhout

(1948-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Gary Lee Dorhout, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester Minn.
He was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Orange City, son of George and Tillie Vanden Bosch Dorhout. He married Joanne F. Gaalswyk on Aug. 8, 1973, at First Reformed Church, Rock Valley.
Gary graduated from Western Christian High School in 1966, received his BS degree from UNI and then attended graduate courses. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-69 during Vietnam. Gary worked at John Deere for 42 years as a senior engineering technologist at Product Engineering Center.
He was a longtime active member of Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls where he was an elder and served on the Leadership Board; president of Waterloo Tech Society, Boy Scout Leader of Troop 55; and volunteered with multiple community organizations. Gary was formerly a part of the Twintown Barbershop Chorus.
Survived by: his wife; a son, David L. (Rebekkah) Dorhout of Santa Clara‚ Calif.; a daughter, Leanne (Chad) Shivers of Roanoke‚ Texas; two grandsons, Joseph and Luther Shivers; four sisters, Carol (Calvin) Bruxvoort of Livermore‚ Colo., Lois (Delmar) Vander Zee of Sioux Center‚ Esther (Marly) Visser of Orange City and Shirley Dorhout of Okoboji; three brothers, Ivan (Nancy) Dorhout of Rock Valley‚ Robert (Jane) Dorhout of Orange City and Wesley (Brenda) Dorhout of Hospers; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls. Burial will precede services in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Military rites will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Orchard Hill Church sanctuary. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Boy Scouts Troop 55.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Gary enjoyed biking, participating in RAGBRAI for many years, hiking, and backpacking. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
