Gary Jensen

Gary was born on March 8, 1936, in Dike, Iowa. He was the son of Jens Verner and Arlee (Penticoff) Jensen. He married Charlotte A Stirm on December 1, 1956, in Waterloo, IA. Gary worked as an Instructor of Auto Mechanics at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA for 30 years. Many of his VICA students did well in the regional automotive troubleshooting competitions. Many owe their continued livelihoods to Gary’s knowledge and instruction. Outside of work, Gary enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. Gary also loved bowling and was a member in several leagues. He was very proud of his multiple 300 games. He loved nature and was in awe of its beauty every day. Gary loved upcycling things. He was a lifetime blood donor due to his rare blood type. He loved attending and worshiped faithfully with his church family in Cedar Falls, IA. But most of all, he loved his family and especially enjoyed the time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years. He also loved to travel.