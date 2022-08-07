March 8, 1936-July 16, 2022
Gary Jensen, 86, of Waterloo, IA, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis, IL.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Community of Christ, 4616 Cedar Heights Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Memorials may be made to Community of Christ Church.
Gary was born on March 8, 1936, in Dike, Iowa. He was the son of Jens Verner and Arlee (Penticoff) Jensen. He married Charlotte A Stirm on December 1, 1956, in Waterloo, IA. Gary worked as an Instructor of Auto Mechanics at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA for 30 years. Many of his VICA students did well in the regional automotive troubleshooting competitions. Many owe their continued livelihoods to Gary’s knowledge and instruction. Outside of work, Gary enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. Gary also loved bowling and was a member in several leagues. He was very proud of his multiple 300 games. He loved nature and was in awe of its beauty every day. Gary loved upcycling things. He was a lifetime blood donor due to his rare blood type. He loved attending and worshiped faithfully with his church family in Cedar Falls, IA. But most of all, he loved his family and especially enjoyed the time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years. He also loved to travel.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte of Silvis, IL, his children, Jeff Jensen (Leslie) in Huntsville, AL, Michelle Roys (Blake) in Davenport, IA, Eric Jensen, in Silvis, IL; grandchildren, David Roys (Allie), Moline, IL, Erin Larson (Travis), Bettendorf, IA and great grandchildren, Mia, Scarlett, and Max, and brother, Allan Jensen, Silverdale, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Jensen.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
