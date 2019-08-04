{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Pashby

Gary Pashby

(1981-2019)

SHELL ROCK -- Gary Gilbert Pashby, 37, of Shell Rock, died Monday, July 29.

He was born Sept. 25, 1981, in Cedar Falls, son of Steve Fuller and Karla (Johnson) Pashby-Fuller. He married Beth Ann Speer on June 28, 2013, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2018.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2000, trained in welding and was self-employed in custom design and salvage.

Survived by: his daughter, Laura Pashby of Janesville; mother and stepfather, Karla Pashby-Fuller and Steve Fuller of Shell Rock; and maternal grandmother, June Johnson of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: maternal grandfather, Gilbert L. Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Marjorie Fuller.

Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the home of Steve and Karla Pashby-Fuller, 33640 290th St., Shell Rock. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Richardson Funeral Service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

