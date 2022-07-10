June 30, 2022

ALTOONA-Gary Gene Yeager, 67, passed away on June 30, 2022 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis surrounded by his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy Yeager (Peterson) of Altoona IA; his children, DeAnne (Robert) Fouraker of Elkhart IA, Ryan (Dustin Schafbuch) Yeager of Phoenix, AZ; stepsons, Mark (Ana) Dalley of Honduras, Bergan (Carrie) Dalley of Gowrie, IA; grandchildren, Zachary Fouraker and Margaret Fouraker; step-grandchildren, Marissa (Luke Jackson) Fouraker, Mikayla Fouraker, Christian Fouraker, Jaime Dalley, Isabella Dalley, Nina Dalley, Aaron Dalley, Samuel Dalley, and Daniel Dalley; parents, Harold and Fran of Deltona, FL; brothers, David (Pam) Yeager of Sunrise Beach, MO, Dennis (Melody) Yeager of Troy, MO, and Dean (Myra Caceres) Yeager of Debary, FL; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the NewLife Church, 6036 NE 12th Ave, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 with visitation from 10am to 12pm.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Iowa Outdoors Without Boundaries.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.