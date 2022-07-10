 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Gene Yeager

  • 0
Gary Gene Yeager

June 30, 2022

ALTOONA-Gary Gene Yeager, 67, passed away on June 30, 2022 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis surrounded by his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy Yeager (Peterson) of Altoona IA; his children, DeAnne (Robert) Fouraker of Elkhart IA, Ryan (Dustin Schafbuch) Yeager of Phoenix, AZ; stepsons, Mark (Ana) Dalley of Honduras, Bergan (Carrie) Dalley of Gowrie, IA; grandchildren, Zachary Fouraker and Margaret Fouraker; step-grandchildren, Marissa (Luke Jackson) Fouraker, Mikayla Fouraker, Christian Fouraker, Jaime Dalley, Isabella Dalley, Nina Dalley, Aaron Dalley, Samuel Dalley, and Daniel Dalley; parents, Harold and Fran of Deltona, FL; brothers, David (Pam) Yeager of Sunrise Beach, MO, Dennis (Melody) Yeager of Troy, MO, and Dean (Myra Caceres) Yeager of Debary, FL; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the NewLife Church, 6036 NE 12th Ave, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 with visitation from 10am to 12pm.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Iowa Outdoors Without Boundaries.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News