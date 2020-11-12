April 6,1940—November 9, 2020

Gary Gene Ambrose, 80, of Denver, IA, passed away Monday, November 9, of complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Gary was born on April 6,1940 on a farm east of Monona, IA. He was the son of Vincent and Beatrice (Nichols) Ambrose. On August 20, 1958 Gary married Shirley Grady at St, Patrick’s Church in Waukon, IA. From this union they have four children; Victoria (Michael) Libbey of Burlington, WI, Todd (Linda) Ambrose of Elk Run, IA, Craig (Susan) Ambrose of Albia, IA, and Troy (Cheri) Ambrose of Hugo, MN. Gary’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, his children and their families, and his sisters Rosie (Gary) Brinker and Marcia Palas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Platten, and granddaughter Jennifer Libbey.

Gary was employed at John Deere retiring after forty years in 1999. Gary enjoyed farming, traveling, collecting antiques, hunting, fishing and played on several ball teams, including the John Deere League. Gary and Shirley traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, Ireland, and the Czech Republic. One of his greatest joys was locating his first cousin in the Czech Republic and later hosting the family in the United States.