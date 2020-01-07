(1940-2020)
WATERLOO — Gary G. Simmerman, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Rogersville, Mo., son of Glenn and Susie (Siler) Simmerman. He married Marlene Neelans on April 14, 1964, in Vinton; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2000.
Gary was a machinist at John Deere for many years until retirement.
Survived by: two sons, Ken (Kristi) Simmerman and Ronny Simmerman; a daughter, Tammy Gram; and a son-in-law, Kim Cordes, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Brauner, Nicole Simmerman, Jessica Simmerman, Brad (Emily) Cordes, Dan Cordes, Eric McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, and Bobbi Jo Gram; and several great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; daughter, Pam Cordes; son, John Meyers; two sisters, Mary Uchtman and Virginia Williams; and a brother, Roy Simmerman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Gary was a member of the UAW No. 838. He enjoyed watching classic Westerns on TV, trips to the casino, and woodworking. He loved going on car rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.