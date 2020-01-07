{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Gary G. Simmerman, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Rogersville, Mo., son of Glenn and Susie (Siler) Simmerman. He married Marlene Neelans on April 14, 1964, in Vinton; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2000.

Gary was a machinist at John Deere for many years until retirement.

Survived by: two sons, Ken (Kristi) Simmerman and Ronny Simmerman; a daughter, Tammy Gram; and a son-in-law, Kim Cordes, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Brauner, Nicole Simmerman, Jessica Simmerman, Brad (Emily) Cordes, Dan Cordes, Eric McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, and Bobbi Jo Gram; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; daughter, Pam Cordes; son, John Meyers; two sisters, Mary Uchtman and Virginia Williams; and a brother, Roy Simmerman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Gary was a member of the UAW No. 838. He enjoyed watching classic Westerns on TV, trips to the casino, and woodworking. He loved going on car rides.

