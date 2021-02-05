July 5, 1944-February 2, 2021

Gary G. Bushman, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 2, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please remember to wear your mask and social distance. If you are unable to attend a live stream of the service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.

He worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 34 years until retirement. After retirement he moved to Cedar Rapids where he worked with his son’s excavating business. He was a member of the UAW Local 94.

He is survived by his three children Daniel Bushman of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Heller of Cedar Falls and Katherine (Robert) Smith of Bethesda, Maryland. Eight grandchildren, Joseph, Jenna, Jade and Jacob Bushman, Broden and Brock Heller, Olivia and Quinn Smith along with 2 sisters and 5 brothers.