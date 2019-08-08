{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Fisher

Gary Fisher

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Gary Gene Fisher, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 5, at Country View, Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Hasting, Neb., son of Robert and Donna (Possehl) Fisher.

Gary attended Lincoln Elementary and seventh grade at Logan Junior High School.

Survived by: two sisters, Bonnie Zak and Brenda (Alan) Ernst; a sister-in-law, Janice Fisher; a nephew, Brian Fisher; many nieces, Tamara (Zak) Spude, Wendi (Zak) Ray, Shaun (Dennis) Mills, Sarah Ernst, Jennifer (Lee) Whitesell and Katie Ernst; and many grandnieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents; parents; a brother, Jerry; a nephew, Scott Kuriger; and a brother-in-law, Bob Zak.

Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Gary’s family would like to thank the staff at Country View and Cedar Valley Hospice.

