(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Gary F. Uhland, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Long Beach, Calif., son of Floyd and Maxine Reeves Uhland. He married Christine “Chris” Saint on April 14, 1990, in Reinbeck.
Gary graduated from high school in Quincy, Ill., and earned his BBA and MBA from Western Illinois University and ABD on Ph.D. at the University of Iowa. He worked as a college instructor for 20 years and also managed various auto dealerships for 20 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; mother-in-law, Kathryn Saint of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Denise Klinefelter of Marshalltown and Vicki (Tim) Stuber of Waterloo; two nephews, Jeremy (Kelly) Klinefelter of Albion and Jason (Rachel) Stuber of Webster City; and a niece, Lindsey (Corey) Frost and their children Vaughn and August of Urbandale.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law, Charles Saint; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Klinefelter.
Celebration of Life service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with military rites conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post No. 138, V.F.W. Post 1623 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be for an hour before the service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Gary was a kind, loving husband whose mission in life was to make sure his wife was always taken care of. He was a mentor, had a dry sense of humor and always showed a genuine interest in getting to know people.
