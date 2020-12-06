Gary F. Bush
May 15, 1953-November 30, 2020
Gary F. Bush, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 30 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. He was born May 15, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Deforrest B. and Maxine I. Lawson Bush. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1971, and attended Screw Machine school in Rockford, IL. He married Debbie Tyler October 17, 1970; they divorced. He married Ok Ill January 17, 1997; she died January 19, 2009. He worked as a machinist at John Deere working there for 33 years until retiring December 31, 2008. He was a member of UAW Local 838, and Ducks Unlimited where he sat on the board in Grundy County. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and fishing with Okie. He greatly enjoyed photography, traveling, and hunting. He was also known as "Cheap Charlie." Survived by: his mother, Maxine Vanriper of Waterloo; two sons, Gary E. Bush of Cedar Falls‚ and Dusty (Manila) Bush of Des Moines; two brothers, Randy (Barb) Bush of Waterloo, and Bob (Anita) Bush of Waterloo; and two grandchildren, Alanna and Jackson Bush. Preceded by: his wife; father; step-father, Emil Van Riper; and grandparents. Services: 10:30 AM December 8 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo; burial in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock; visitation one hour before the service; Memorials: Duck's Unlimited; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
